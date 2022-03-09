Owners can ‘Give Pets Their Best Shot’ during Pet Vaccination Month

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Woods Humane Society is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets their best shot for a healthy life by hosting two free pet vaccine clinics this month, on March 12 and 26.

Petco Love established March as National Pet Vaccination Month to encourage pet owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations and will provide free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines to Woods Humane Society for family pets in need.

As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases — parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia — increases, but their risk of contracting these diseases is preventable with a simple vaccine.

The free vaccine event will take place on Saturday, March 12, and Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its North County clinic location (2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero). In order to participate, local pet owners must schedule a Wellness Appointment online at clinichq.com for one of the two available dates. Space is limited and subject to availability. The free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines will also be offered to owned pets scheduled for low-cost spay or neuter appointments at Woods clinics during the month of March.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Alessandra Belloumini, Woods Veterinary Services manager. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.

“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”

To book a Wellness Appointment for one of the free vaccine clinics, visit Woods’ online booking system. For more information, please visit SpaySLOCounty.com or call (805) 464-5034. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.

