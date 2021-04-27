Additional businesses can resume modified indoor operations and activities

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced today that SLO County has met the State’s metrics required to move from the Red Tier into the less restrictive Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, effective Wednesday, Apr. 28, at 8 a.m.

This means many businesses should review the State’s guidance for their industries. Some will be able to open with modification for the first time, and others may be able to open for increased but still modified indoor operations. New Orange Tier restrictions are effective tomorrow.

“We are grateful to see things moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We cannot lose sight of the end goal. To fully restore health to our community, we must remain vigilant: get vaccinated against COVID-19, maintain personal safety measures, and get tested if you have symptoms so we can beat this thing.”

COVID-19 case rates in SLO County have remained stable and are not declining as quickly as other surrounding counties. While the County of San Luis Obispo met Red Tier metrics last week, Dr. Borenstein submitted a request to the State to review data discrepancies and include a portion of Cal Poly tests in the overall testing volume. As a result, the State found that the County did, in fact, meet Orange Tier metrics as part of its adjusted case rate last week and can move to Orange Tier.

The State’s Blueprint allows counties in the Orange Tier to reopen indoor operations for some additional business sectors and provides for certain activities to resume.

Local businesses must follow all State guidance for their industry and self-certify that they are ready to reopen.

Here are some of the activities now allowed under the Orange Tier:

• Restaurants: Indoor seating increases to 50 percent capacity or 200 people maximum.

• Gyms and Fitness Centers: 25 percent capacity indoors; indoor pools can open.

• Wineries and Breweries: 25 percent or 100 people indoors maximum

• Movie Theaters: 50 percent or 200 people maximum.

• Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums: 50 percent capacity for indoor activities.

• Places of Worship: 50 percent capacity indoor activities.

• Bars with no food service: Open outdoors with modifications.

• Gatherings and events: View the County’s checklists for capacity limits and restrictions.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805)788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805)543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

