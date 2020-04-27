County plan to reopen in phases continues despite moderate rise in numbers

On Friday, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the County, and eight of those cases were Paso Robles, with another three in Atascadero. North SLO County continues to lead new cases, but overall numbers of county cases, and a spike in North SLO County cases have not presented a concern to local health officials who plan a presentation of reopening plans this week.

While 100 percent of new cases in SLO County are allocated to the Paso Robles population, three cases of COVID-19 in Paso Robles represents a 0.01 percent of the total City population, and zero deaths related to COVID-19. Overall, Paso Robles has accounted for 54 of the county’s 169 cases, roughly 30 percent. However, the percentage of positive tests in Paso Robles accounts for 0.18 percent of the total population of the city residents.

One in 555 Paso Robles residents have tested positive, which is the highest per capita in the county. Data currently lacks in providing estimates of actual number of SLO County residents who may have contracted COVID-19 and shown moderate symptoms or none at all.

SLO County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein has continually categorized the levels of positive tests in SLO County as a low concern as the County moves toward reopening of industry and economy in sectored phases.

“I still think in general terms, we have really low numbers, per capita, we don’t come close to our surrounding counties,” Borenstein said at the County briefing on Friday. “I really don’t put a lot of stock in the fact that [Paso Robles] has 15 or so more cases. The numbers we see are not overly concerning and do not impact our plans.”

District 1 Supervisor John Peschong told The Paso Robles Press that the “Roadmap to Reopening” is expected to be publicly presented on Wednesday or Friday this week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement today that California is working with Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada on a Western States reopening plan.

Warm weather over the weekend invited thousands of Californians to the beaches, including Avila Beach, while distancing and other hygiene-related behaviors are continually encouraged from local and state leaders as the massive population of California begins to emerge from COVID-19 hibernation. Reports from beach-related officials and lifeguards were that health and safety measures were widely observed and few beachgoers needed additional attention.

San Luis Obispo County is scheduled to provide more information today during the briefing from the Joint Information Center, which streams live from the County health department Facebook page.

For updated information and news about COVID-19 local to San Luis Obispo County, go to our dedicated page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related