San Luis Obispo County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 21 more on Monday.

During that time, North County communities increased by 25 — 10 in San Miguel (30), nine in Paso Robles (184) and three each in Atascadero (78) and Templeton (27).

COVID-19 hospitalizations for the County were at 13 with five in intensive care.

The County maintains that it is currently meeting all state threshold criteria for remaining open.

Out of 25,141 tests conducted, 154 have been positive at the SLO Public Health Lab and 611 have been detected at outside labs.

