Shandon polling place moved to Creston polling location due to staffing shortage

FEATURE IMAGE: Volunteer poll workers Dan Qualey and Ann Killingbeck man one of the mail-in ballot drop off boxes at the Paso Robles Event Center during Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

NORTH COUNTY — Americans everywhere cast their vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the November General Election.Walking around town, many could be seen wearing their “I Voted” stickers as they took the opportunity to vote in person. This November, Americans had the opportunity to vote for the 47th Presidents of the United States. Locally, North County residents voted for local offices and measures as well, including a mayor for Atascadero, City Council members, and school board trustees.

Midway through Election Day, the Shandon polling location was closed and transferred to the Creston polling location at 5110 Swayze St. According to the San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder, the move was necessary when it became apparent that staffing for the second half of the day was not going to meet minimum requirements. At least three people are required for a polling location to be operational.

In Paso Robles, Just Baked on 12th Street conducted its own election, selling presidential candidate Donald Trump and Kamala Harris cookies and kept count of the public’s “cookie vote.” When it comes to sugar and icing, Trump won the cookie vote with 394 cookies sold against Harris with 137 cookies.

Just Baked owner Libby Ryan told Paso Robles Press her driving force to host the cookie poll, “I truly just wanted to bring the community together. That’s what Just Baked is always all about. We only had a handful of sour grapes — almost everyone truly loved watching the ‘cookie poll 2024.’”

Media outlets across the nation called the election early Wednesday morning, naming Trump the 47th president of the United States. He cleared the election with 295 electoral votes, with Harris earning 226. Trump is the second president, Grover Cleveland being the first, to win non-consecutive terms. Cleveland was the 22nd president after the 1884 election and then again served as the 24th president after the campaign of 1892.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump addressed the nation from his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, “Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family, and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That’s what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Harris spoke at her alma mater Howard University to concede her loss to Trump.

As of Wednesday morning, initial election results are in with 45.21% of the total registered voters casting ballots. San Luis Obispo County reported a turnout of 82,548 votes from polling and mail-in ballots combined. With results still coming in, North County races and measures are shaping up as follows:

PASO ROBLES

Paso Robles residents voted on Measure I-24 this November. The measure is a replacement to the existing Measure E-12 tax. The Wednesday, Nov. 6, results (updated at 12:20 a.m.) showed Paso Robles residents voting in favor of the tax with 54.48 percent (4,138) of the vote.

Measure I-24 includes three resolutions:

Resolution 24-069 — Calling for the Placement of a General Tax Measure on the Ballot for the General Municipal Election Resolution 24-070 — Requesting Consolidation of Municipal Election: Ballot Measure Resolution 24-071 — Providing for the Filing of Primary and Rebuttal Arguments and Setting Rules for the Filing of Written Arguments Regarding a City Measure



Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon released the following statement regarding the voters’ result on Measure I-24:

“Based upon the current vote count, it appears Measure I-24 will pass in Paso Robles. This a significant achievement for our community, reflecting a strong commitment to maintaining our roads without much help from our state gas tax funds. This measure will continue the work from the passage of measure E-12 by our Roblans 12 years ago and which was due to sunset this year. With I-24 passing, it is your City Council’s promise to use an equal amount of revenue generated to maintaining our streets and to also report out through the tax oversight committee on a quarterly basis, where the monies have been spent. Measure I-24 literally paves the way for a more vibrant and sustainable future for our city with significant help of our visitors sales tax money being spent in our town. It showcases the community’s dedication to a higher quality of life, ensuring that Paso Robles remains a desirable place to live, work, and visit. Thank you to my fellow Roblans for supporting our very special hometown of Paso Robles.”

In this election there are three City Council member seats up for grabs this November:

City Council District 1 for a partial term of two years

City Council District 3 for a full term of four years

City Council District 4 for a full term of four years

Paso Robles City Council

District 1 : Kris Beal leads with 41.94% (671 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 41% (656 votes).

: Kris Beal leads with 41.94% (671 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 41% (656 votes). District 3 : Steve Gregory holds the lead with 43.89% (852 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.67% (673 votes).

: Steve Gregory holds the lead with 43.89% (852 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.67% (673 votes). District 4: Fred L. Strong, running unopposed, has a decisive lead with 98.84% (1,193 votes).

Also up for election is the City Treasurer which is an at-large seat for a full term of four years. Incumbent Ryan Cornell is running unopposed, securing 99.51% of the vote (5,301 votes).

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJSUD) has four seats up for grabs this November for Trustee Areas 3, 5, 6, and 7.

Paso Robles School Board

Trustee Area 3 : Nathan Williams leads with 64.12% (865 votes).

: Nathan Williams leads with 64.12% (865 votes). Trustee Area 5 : Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.44% (1,087 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 43.35% (835 votes).

: Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.44% (1,087 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 43.35% (835 votes). Trustee Area 6 : Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 52.52% (625 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 47.06% (560 votes).

: Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 52.52% (625 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 47.06% (560 votes). Trustee Area 7: Kenney Enney leads with 57.58% (1,071 votes) over Tracy Dauterman at 42.37% (788 votes).

TEMPLETON

In Templeton Unified School District (TUSD), there three board seats are up for election, with Ted Dubost leading at 27.75% (1,675 votes), followed by Cheryl Parks at 27% (1,629 votes) and Matt Allison at 26.88% (1,622 votes).

Also on the ballot for TUSD is Measure D-24. Measure D is a general obligation (GO). If approved by 55 percent of district votes cast, Measure D-24 will authorize $52.3 million to make renovations and improve schools and classrooms throughout TUSD. In addition, Measure D-24 will allow the district to qualify for state matching funds. The bond measure narrowly misses the 55% threshold with “Yes” at 54.75% (1,797 votes) and “No” at 45.25% (1,485 votes).

ATASCADERO

In Atascadero, residents will vote for a new mayor. Current City Councilmembers Charles Bourbeau and Mark Dariz bothhave terms ending this year. Bourbeau announced his campaign for Atascadero mayor in April and no one filed to run against him for the seat. Bourbeau secured 99.09% of the vote (5,666 votes) in his bid for election.

With two council seats up for grabs, Seth Peek leads the race with 34.01% (4,048 votes), closely followed by Mark Dariz at 33.85% (4,029 votes) and Tori Keen at 32.11% (3,822 votes).

On June 25, the Atascadero City Council approved a resolution to place Measure L-24 on the ballot for the Nov. 5 General Election that will extend Measure F-14 — a sales tax adopted in 2014. The measure, titled Atascadero Local Roads and Vital Services Funding Extension Measure, will ask voters to extend the existing half-cent per dollar (0.5 percent) general sales tax that is otherwise set to sunset in 2027. Also on the ballot is Measure M-24: Shall the office of City Treasurer be appointive?

Measure M-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, stands at a near-even split, with “Yes” votes slightly ahead at 50.49% (3,845 votes). Meanwhile, Measure L-24, needing just over 50%, appears set to pass with 71.09% support (5,839 votes).

For the Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD), there are three at-large seats available, each running a term of four years.

The race for three open school board seats shows Joey Arnold leading with 21.89% (4,856 votes), followed by Corinne Kuhnle at 21.01% (4,659 votes), and Veronica “Roni” DeCoster at 20% (4,437 votes).

The district is also adding Measure B-24 to the November ballot.

Other notable results for San Luis Obispo County:

U.S. Senate Race

In a closely watched Senate race, Adam B. Schiff won over Steve Garvey with 54.75% of the vote (43,747 votes) to Garvey’s 45.25% (36,158 votes).

U.S. House of Representatives

District 19: Jason Michael Anderson narrowly won with 51.58% (14,880 votes), defeating Jimmy Panetta(48.42%, 13,970 votes).

District 24: Incumbent Salud Carbajal retained his seat with 61.67% of the vote (31,545 votes), defeating Thomas Cole (38.33%, 19,606 votes).

State Senate and Assembly

State Senate District 17: John Laird won with 56.36% (35,795 votes) against Tony Virrueta (43.64%, 27,717 votes).

State Assembly District 30: Dawn Addis secured her seat with 56.09% (39,443 votes), defeating Dalila Epperson (43.91%, 30,884 votes).

Key Proposition Results (Local Only)

Prop 36 (Increases Sentences for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes): Passed with 67.25% (52,474 votes) in favor.

Prop 35 (Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal Services): With 62.58% (48,777 votes) approval.

Prop 34 (Restricts Spending of Prescription Drug Revenues): Passed with 54.79% (41,127 votes).

Prop 33 (Expands Local Rent Control Authority): Defeated with 67.04% (52,067 votes) against.

Prop 32 (Raises Minimum Wage): With 59.33% (46,816 votes) voting against, the proposition to increase the minimum wage failed.

Prop 6 (Eliminates Involuntary Servitude for Incarcerated Persons): Rejected by 59.85% (46,211 votes).

Prop 5 (Local Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure): This amendment failed with 60.35% (47,330 votes) opposed.

Prop 4 (Bonds for Climate Risk Mitigation): Narrowly passed with 51.43% (40,862 votes).

Prop 3 (Constitutional Right to Marriage): Passed with a strong 59.27% (46,959 votes).

Prop 2 (Funding for School and College Facilities): Passed with 51.00% (40,269 votes).

