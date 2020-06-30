SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — a new one-day high.

The previous high was 29 confirmed cases reported on Sunday, June 28. Over the weekend, there were 59 confirmed cases.

On June 23, the County’s total was 453 cases and on Tuesday, it was at 611, an increase of 158.

County health officials have always said the number that concerns them most was hospitalizations, which on Tuesday was 14, with six in intensive care, unchanged from Monday.

The County has 140 people recovering at home.

North County communities accounted for 12 of Tuesday’s total. Paso Robles saw its total rise by eight; Atascadero increased by three and San Miguel by one.

