SAN LUIS OBISPO — Active COVID-19 cases among inmates continue to rise at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo — 208 as of Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A dozen CMC staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a new single-day high for the County. CMC accounted for 79 of Friday’s numbers.

Twenty-two SLO County residents are currently in the hospital with five in intensive care.

North County accounted for 21 of Friday’s new cases, including 12 in Atascadero and six in Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials stated they were working with CMC leadership to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.

SLO County has reported 2,439 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,980 recovered and 18 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related