TEMPLETON — New student enrollment (TK-2 grade) for the 2024-25 school year has begun. Residents are asked to email the following three items required to pre-register their new student(s) to jfielder@templetonusd.org. They are proof of residence (current utility bill or escrow documents with your name and physical address on it), their child’s birth certificate, and their child’s immunization records (even if not current for school entry).

**California Senate Bill 277 states that exemptions for religious beliefs or other personal beliefs will no longer be accepted.

Please be advised that kindergarten class placement is based on many factors. A.m. or p.m. class preference will be considered but cannot be guaranteed.

Letters confirming a.m. or p.m. placement will be mailed in late June to all students whose online registration is complete, and a copy of a current immunization record that meets all of the requirements for school entry has been submitted.

The Kindergarten Readiness Act changed the age for entrance into kindergarten in California. Children must be five years of age for kindergarten by Sept. 1, 2024, for the 2024-2025 school year.

Transitional kindergarten is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program for children whose kindergarten entrance is changed as a result of this law. Children will be enrolled in transitional kindergarten if their fifth birthday is between Sept. 2 and June 2 for the 2024-25 school year.

**All transitional kindergarten students must meet the same requirements as kindergarten students, including proof of residency, birth certificate, and immunizations current for school entry.

Interdistrict transfer applications are currently being accepted. You must first be released from your district of residence before contacting the Templeton District Office at 960 Old County Road. For more information, please contact Jessica Fielder at jfielder@templetonusd.org or 805-434-5820.

