Space X will launch its first manned space craft with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:33 p.m. PST (4:33 pm EST). The launch marks the first American space craft to carry astronauts into space since the space shuttle program was retired in 2011.

Behnken and Hurley will be transported to the International Space Station aboard the Space X Crew Dragon capsule.

We are waiting for confirmation that the weather will permit take off.

Live coverage is being streamed online now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aymrnzianf0

UPDATE: Due to weather conditions the launch was “scrubbed” for today. The launch is rescheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 12:22 p.m PST (3:22 p.m. EST.)

Dragon Capsule sits atop the Falcon 9 Rocket at the launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo credit NASA video screen capture.

