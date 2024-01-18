Community share concerns over road conditions in city

PASO ROBLES — Concerns have been raised among the local community regarding the conditions of roads in Paso Robles. The city currently has a road repair schedule through 2024, along with its six-year Streets Plan plus two large infrastructure projects that recently received grant funding.

Paso Robles Press reached out to the community for their thoughts on the city’s road conditions and many replied with concerns around the status of Creston Road.

Bob Springer said, “It [roads] should be City Hall’s No. 1 priority. Especially Creston Road, Niblick Road, Vine Street, Charolais, and Commerce. River Road will need repaving soon as well. I am sure there are others. The roads are a disgrace.”

Jon Waterfield added his concerns regarding roads around Creston and Commerce roads: “Creston Road, Commerce Road, they are all so terrible it’s sad. And they keep ‘fixing’ only a small portion of the roads like Creston that was only repaired in the middle and now they moved the lanes to have a middle turn lane and we drive on the crappy portion of the road again. It seems like the people in charge don’t ever think about long-term repairs, only to fix things temporarily. But hey, we have some great curbs and ramps on every street corner making it near impossible to tow a trailer around town — and don’t get me started on 21st Street again.”

Creston Road, one of the projects to receive grant funding, has contractors beginning to mobilize this week.

Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza explained the latest in the project updates: “Creston Road from South River to Orchard repairs began today [Tuesday, Jan. 9] when we had our first construction meeting coordination. [The] contractor will be mobilizing next week, and folks will begin to see equipment next week as the work begins. Work should last for about 18 months. At the completion of that segment, then the next segment from Orchard to Niblick will follow.”

According to the city’s plans for the Creston Road corridor, it will be constructed in two phases: South River to Orchard, and then Orchard to Niblick. The phases are laid out below from the city’s website:

Phase 1: South River to Orchard

Scheduled to begin in early 2024 and will include:

Re-surfacing and repair of entire roadway

Traffic signal at Walnut/Bolen intersection

Enhanced pedestrian crossings with pedestrian push-button lights at Trigo Ivy Orchard

Updated sewer mains, fire hydrants and gate valves

Upgraded curb ramps to current standards

Completing/installing of missing sidewalks, curbs and gutters

Enhanced bike lanes

Conduit for future fiber

Phase 2: Orchard to Niblick

Construction on Phase 2 will begin after Phase 1 is completed and as weather permits and will include:

Re-surface and repair entire roadway

Roundabout at Rolling Hills Road

Updated sewer mains, fire hydrants, and gate valves

Upgraded curb ramps to current standards

Completing/installing of missing sidewalks, curbs and gutters

Enhanced bike lanes

Conduit for future fiber

As for the rest of the rest of the roads in Paso Robles, Linda Spaulding Antoine says, “I think the roads are horrible. I feel like I’m going to get a flat every time I drive on Vine. Paso has a lot of deferred maintenance on roads, weed clearing and alleyways to start.”

According to the city’s website (prcity.com), other upcoming street repairs include:

Rolling Hills Estates Neighborhood

Almendra Court

Crown Way

Knollglen Court

Pinnacle Court

Promontory Place

Summit Drive

Salida del Sol Neighborhood

Salida del Sol Drive

Vista Cerro Drive

In the November 2020 election, citizens voted to pass the J-20 sales tax. Measure J-20 is a local one-cent sales tax to maintain fire, police, and public safety services. Following the tax’s approval, City Council discussed at a meeting how the funds from J-20 would be allocated. Council had indicated to staff that funds would be allocated to fire and police first and then go toward road repair and maintenance.

Paso Robles Press reached out to the city for how much of the J-20 funds have been delegated to road maintenance since its approval.

According to city staff, since the tax has been put into place, “$2,494,604 of Measure J-20 have been spent directly on roads, with an additional $10.4 million appropriated towards uncompleted road projects.”

You can stay up to date on the city’s street maintenance plans at prcity.com/411/Streets.

