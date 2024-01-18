Anthony “Tony” J. Maloney died peacefully on December 24th at the age of 75 following a lengthy struggle with health complications. Tony was predeceased by his mother, Virginia L. Maloney; his father, Anthony J. Maloney, Jr.; and his sister, Dede Maloney. He is survived by his loving son, Shawn A. Maloney, and step-children, Will Keiper and Shannon Giles. Tony was a loving brother to Donna Maloney and Dawn Steffens and a proud and fun grandpa to Ocean, Forest, Grace, Miley, Nolan, and Layla.

Tony was born in New York City and moved to Utah with his family, where, in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served our country in Vietnam as a helicopter gunner, earning several medals, including the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He received an Honorable Discharge after completing his service as a Military Policeman at the front gate of Fort Carson, Colorado. After his service, Tony became a general contractor in San Diego and then moved his business to Atascadero until he retired in 2004. Tony loved camping and traveling the world extensively with his wife, Mary, of 33 years. But most of all, he loved fishing of any kind, especially on his boat, affectionately named “The Amazing Grace.”

Tony was a good and loyal friend to those who knew him closely. We want to thank all of Tony’s Central Coast Home Health professionals for their support and compassionate care over the last few years. And, of course, to the 24-hour caregivers who were always present, doing their best to make him comfortable, safe, and in good company. God Bless you all.

Gather with us to celebrate his life on January 18th at the Atascadero Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial. Military funeral honors begin at 11:00 a.m. in remembrance of Tony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...