SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — California Governor Gavin Newsom has, for the second time, reversed the Parole Board’s decision to release Jason Adam Greenwell, a convicted second-degree murderer involved in the brutal killing of 15-year-old Dystiny Myers in 2010. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow made the announcement, emphasizing the continued commitment to justice for the victim and the community.

Greenwell was one of five individuals convicted for their roles in the 2010 crime. Newsom’s decision to reverse Greenwell’s parole was based on his assessment of the evidence, concluding that Greenwell “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.” Notably, Greenwell has served nearly 13 years of his sentence, falling short of the minimum 15-year term mandated by the law at the time of his conviction.

This marks the second instance in which the Parole Board had approved Greenwell’s release, only to have it overturned by Governor Newsom. On July 27, District Attorney Dow formally requested the Governor to intervene and reverse the Board of Parole Hearings’ decision.

