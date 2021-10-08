Bart’s extensive background in leadership and dedication to serving our community makes him a natural fit for the position

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM) recently welcomed Bart Topham as new President and Director. Since the passing of President Jack Jones in 2017, those duties have been taken on by the museum’s Director/Curator, Harry Hoover, who has retired after serving in that position for nineteen years. Bart Topham is a U.S. Army Vietnam Combat Veteran, a retired SLOPD Police Captain, and a former Chief of Police at Cuesta College.

After retirement in 2003, Bart opened his own consulting company providing services for local government and law enforcement around the state before retiring again in 2018. Bart received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacramento State and a Masters from the University of San Francisco.

Prior to joining the museum, Bart’s been devoted to “paying it forward” to his fellow veterans and their families. He is currently Chaplain, and a past commander, of American Legion Post #66. In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for Grizzly Youth Academy Foundation and Veterans Helping Veterans.

“Bart’s extensive background in leadership and dedication to serving our community makes him a natural fit for the position. All of us on the Board of Directors are proud to have him join our museum team, bringing his enthusiasm and vision to advance the museum’s strategic plans. We know he will lead us into a new era,” said Sandra McGregor, CCVMM Board of Directors.

The museum is seeking your feedback on how we can be more connected and relevant to the community in 2022. Whether you have visited or not yet visited, please take a moment to complete this anonymous survey to help us in the planning process.

Take the community feedback survey here: vetmuseum.org/community-feedback-survey/

For more information about Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, please visit vetmuseum.org or call (805) 543-1763.

