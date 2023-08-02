All modifications to rates will go into effect on Sept. 1

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Municipal Airport will be updating its fees after the Paso Robles City Council approved a new fee schedule during the Tuesday, Aug. 1, City Council meeting.

Airport staff proposed new fees and modifications to the structure of the airport. Similar airports in California were looked at when coming up with new numbers.

The new fees to be implemented include the following:

advertisement

Transient Aircraft Parking

$30/night (Jet)

$7/night (Helicopter)

$75/night (Type 1 Helicopter)

$75/night (Airship Mooring)

Based Aircraft Parking

$350/month (Jet)

$250/land (Landings 155,001 lbs. – 220,000 lbs.)

Terminal Building Use/Rental

$2/SF (Per square feet utilized per event)

Airfield Access Rental (Non-Aviation)

$1,500/event (per event)

Airport Testing Site Usage

$100/month (20ft Container Storage)

Airport Testing Site Usage

$150/day (Reservation and Use of Site)

For anyone interested in utilizing the airport for events, there are now fees in place for that. Anyone from the public can utilize the airport space for rental and use for the following fees:

Rental of terminal building: $2/SF utilized/per day Non-aviation airfield access: $1500/per event up to 8 hours Testing site storage (20ft container): $100/month (for storage of testing equipment) Testing site rental: $150/day

Two fees previously associated with landings will be discontinued including: maximum daily and maximum monthly charges for landing fees for aircraft less than 20,000 pounds. Instead, staff is proposing the addition of industry-common exemptions from landing fees.

Staff also proposed changes related to fuel at the airport by discontinuing the fuel facilities development fee of $0.03 per gallon and increasing both the fuel flowage (AvGas) and fuel flowage (Jet Fuel) fees by $0.03 per gallon. This does not affect total fuel flowage fees is intended to streamline the fee process. Proceeds from fuel sales will be used to provide funding for anticipated fuel tank replacement costs.

It should be noted that for based aircraft, federal government, Angel Flight, Life Flight, air ambulance, and touch-and-go operations are exempt from fees. All new rates and modifications will go into effect on Sept. 1.

The next Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. There are also two events coming up for the city, including the Teen Center Ribbon Cutting on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. and the Teen Center Grand Opening on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...