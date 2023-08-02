Lavender went from bud to break in record time brought on by the high temperatures

NORTH COUNTY — As we say goodbye to the 2023 lavender U-Pick season at Hambly Farms, closing Aug. 7, we say hello to its estate grown 2023 Essential Oil, Lavender Water, and celebrate its brand-new product, Calming Lavender Oil.

While at the beginning of this year’s season it was anticipated the U-Pick Experience may linger on into late summer, though Ma Nature made other plans. Lavender went from bud to break in record time brought on by the high temperatures we’ve been experiencing here on the Central Coast. Only two weeks remain to partake in the Hambly Farms Lavender U-Pick Experience featuring lavender of multiple varieties, from culinary to craft.

Whether you are an experienced U-picker, or a first timer, as a Hambly Farms guest, you may select a one-hour morning or sunset farmer lead U-pick session, allowing plenty of time to hit the trail for more agritourism activities found throughout San Luis Obispo County.

With this year’s lavender harvest season reaching its finale comes the release of the 2023 Hambly Farms essential oil, lavender water, and their newest product, Calming Lavender Oil. New to the Hambly Farms lineup of estate-grown lavender products is a custom blend of estate-grown lavender varieties distilled into a lightly scented essence applied with an easy-to-use roller vessel. Its tranquil aroma is calming to the senses and soothing to the soul.

Like many locally grown products, each year brings its own set of characteristics derived from water, weather, and gifts from mother nature. This year’s harvest is proving to be a bumper crop of quality flowers that will become the primary ingredient for Hambly Farms estate-grown products as well as for those who use the locally grown flowers in their own products such as Life Elements, Leo Leo Gelato, and Sierra Honey Farm.

Hambly Farms is a multi-generational family-owned U-pick lavender farm nestled in Paso Robles Wine Country amidst the Central Coast of California. Hambly Farms nurtures the land and gathers their harvest to create estate-made lavender products in a place where family, new friends, and old will come together to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Learn more about Hambly Lavender Farms, their products and confirm available dates for the final days of their U-pick harvest experience at hamblyfarms.com

Feature Image: Owner and lavender farmer Gina Hambly works to harvest lavender from the 2023 season crop. Contributed Photo

