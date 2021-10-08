The in-person option of the event will feature a 2-mile walk along the Bob Jones trail in Avila Beach

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After a successful virtual event last year, the SLO Food Bank is happy to announce that, this year, the Turkey Trot will combine the traditional gathering in Avila Beach with the virtual elements from 2021.

Historically, the SLO Food Bank has hosted 2-mile walks, and 5-mile runs in Avila Beach and Pismo Beach. As many as 1,500 people gathered to inspire one another to be grateful for the meal they would enjoy later in the day and raise money for those not as fortunate.

Anyone interested in participating in the Turkey Trot taking place at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning can register online at slofoodbank.org/turkey-trot-2021.

The in-person option of the event will feature a 2-mile walk along the Bob Jones trail in Avila Beach. Participants who don’t attend the traditional gathering are encouraged to complete a walk, run or hike on their own or with family and closest friends at a location of their choice or participate in spirit. Everyone who registers will receive one event t-shirt and one pair of DryMax socks.

The SLO Food Bank will host t-shirt and sock pick up prior to the event, in addition to making them available at the in-person event on the big day. To ensure that participants receive their preferred t-shirt size, they are encouraged to register by Oct. 29; however, registration for the event will be open until Thanksgiving morning.

This annual event creates awareness about food insecurity in our community and raises vital funds to provide nourishment and hope to individuals and families during the holidays. Participants are encouraged to create a fundraising team or an individual page to share with their family, friends, and colleagues. Fundraisers can earn SLO Food Bank swag as they reach certain fundraising milestones but can also forfeit the incentive prize to have their entire fundraising effort go towards holiday meals.

This year’s participants and fundraisers can expect some other great prizes. Everyone who registers and posts a selfie on social media with the hashtag #sloturkeytrot2021 will enter into a random raffle for a chance to win one of five $50 Running Warehouse gift cards. The top fundraising individual will earn a $100 Running Warehouse gift card, and the team captain of the top fundraising team will earn a $250 Lube N Go gift card.

All proceeds raised will provide holiday meals to families, individuals, children, and seniors throughout San Luis Obispo County. With one dollar, the SLO Food Bank provides seven nutritious meals to those grappling with hunger or access to food. The goal is to help fill 280,000 plates during the holidays.

For more information about this year’s Turkey Trot, visit slofoodbank.org or contact Claire Levine at clevine@slofoodbank.org or call 805-238-4664.

About The SLO Food Bank is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization serving all of San Luis Obispo County through its direct food programs and network of agency partners. The SLO Food Bank’s mission is to alleviate hunger in San Luis Obispo County and build a healthier community. In 2020, the SLO Food Bank distributed over 5 million pounds of food to help our neighbors struggling with hunger.

Prior to the pandemic, one in six SLO County residents was food insecure. Since the pandemic, hunger in SLO County has more than doubled, and the SLO Food Bank

remains in front of this accelerating and tragic reality. To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, please visit slofoodbank.org.

