A guide to local pumpkin patches and traditions

By Maylia Baird

Contributing Writer

Though the weather may not be your classic fall experience, we have other ways to ring in the new season here in North County. We have some of the best pumpkin patches in the county — and some of the oldest! We talked to Chesebrough Farms, who will be back this year after a little hiatus, and highlighted some of our other favorite patches in town.

Chesebrough Farms

At Chesebrough Farms things are simple and traditions are important. Donna and Bob Chesebrough take pride in their pumpkin and winter squash farming and are passionate about creating a family-friendly fall experience, which they have offered every October for over 40 years. They grow and harvest every pumpkin they sell and grow a variety of pumpkins aside from the traditional orange style, such as white and sage green pumpkins and squashes.

Unfortunately, they were unable to open last year since Donna had to recover from surgery.

“For the first time in 40 years we didn’t have pumpkins and it was odd,” Donna explains.

However, they are back up and running this year and excited to welcome the public to their pumpkin patch once again.

When asked what people can look forward to with the reopening this year, Donna told Paso Robles Press Magazine, “Everything they’ve ever seen before. It will all be just like it’s always been. I haven’t cut back on anything.”

The patch will be filled with rows of pumpkins, squash, and other types of gourds, both decorative and edible. They also sell fresh in-season vegetables that are grown on the land. You can look forward to their charming old-fashioned roadside stand, handmade scarecrows, and over 200-year-old barn. They also have many animals such as cows, goats, and chickens to admire when on the property. It is overall a wonderful historic farm experience with lots of photo opportunities for families.

Chesebrough Farms is also known for its pumpkin scarring as they are the only ones in the area who do it. Pumpkin scarring is where you scratch a pumpkin while it’s still on the stem and green. It’s like a scab, and when it heals, it raises the scaring design up as the pumpkin ages. Donna says that although she is no longer doing custom orders, she will have lots of generic ones for sale and it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cheseburough Farms

790 Moss Lane, Templeton

chesebroughpumpkins.com

Jack Creek Farms

Jack Creek Farms is a small fifth-generation family farm located off Highway 46 West. The land has been handed down and maintained in the family for generations, making it the oldest pumpkin farm in San Luis Obispo County. During October, they sell loose or in-patch pumpkins, if you’d like to look for and choose your own. They also have a store with lots of fun decor to look at and homemade treats to choose from. They are known for their delicious apple cider slushies, pomegranate juice granitas, and fudge. If you haven’t tried them before, it’s a must. They have a beautiful garden, antique farm equipment display, and lots of farm animals to admire. They also have a fort, maze, wooden train, and tractor tire garden for the kids to enjoy.

Jack Creek Farms

5000 Highway 46 West, Templeton

jackcreekfarms.com

River ‘K’ Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

River “K” Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze (River K) is a family-owned and operated pumpkin patch in Paso Robles that has been open since 1969. The Kunze family has provided children and families with a wonderful autumn tradition to come back to every October for over 40 years. They are known for their giant corn maze and hayrides. They also have a family-friendly haunted house, a talking witch on a broomstick, a graveyard, and lots of other fun decorations. You can walk through their pumpkin patch and pick out all your pumpkins as well. Wagons are provided for your convenience and pumpkins can be purchased at their stand near the entrance of the patch.

River “K” Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

7325 North River Road, Paso Robles

facebook.com/riverkpumpkins/

Feature Image provided by Chesebrough Farms

