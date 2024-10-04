By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Area Historical Society and Museum

Historically, Pioneer Day is surrounded by traditions old and new. We can always count on the nostalgia of playing horseshoes in the park, the kid costume contests in the gazebo, and, of course, the Whiskerino Contest.

Each year, men show up in front of the Carnegie Library (Paso Robles History Museum) to show off their wild and whooly whiskers. Following the parade at 12:30 p.m., men can gather at the library to compete for the most unique, best mustache, fullest, or best overall. The contest is traditionally judged by the Barbary Coast Girls dressed in their saloon best.

Before the Barbary Coast Girls began the judging, it was done by elected men or members of various organizations in the community. The contestants were judged for qualities like the “luxuriance of foliage, originality of design and brilliance of color” per a 1945 record on the contest. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards were given in each category.

It is also noted that the men who wanted to enter the contest had to check in clean-shaven about a month in advance, and then they let their beards grow.

Feature Image: 1960 Whiskerino contest. Photo courtesy of PRAHS Archive

The Paso Robles Area Historical Society has found mention of the Whiskerino Contest in an official Pioneer Day program in the PR Advertiser as early as 1935. Other contests in 1935 were the best women’s pioneer costume, the largest family all in costume, and the newest newlyweds. The awards were presented at noon on the front steps of the Paso Robles Hotel.

Men’s whiskers actually play a larger role in Pioneer Day than you might think. The Smooth Puss Badge has been a long-standing tradition that doubles as a fundraiser for all our favorite Pioneer Day activities.

According to pasoroblespioneerday.org, in the early days, most of the area’s farmers, cowboys, and ranchers wore beards — however, the merchants in town generally were clean-shaven. As a token of respect to their blue-collar friends, merchants would let their facial hair grow during the month before Pioneer Day.

Now, if someone along the parade route remained clean-shaven, they were taken for the wagon known as the “Hoosegow.” The only way to get out of getting thrown into the wagon was if they were wearing a “Smooth Puss” badge, which exempted them from the penalties. Those caught without a beard and badge were paraded around the route in the wagon and taken to City Park to be dunked in a horse trough.

The “Hoosegow” and “Smooth Puss” badge still exists today and even though the dunking punishment has been more or less removed, you could still be called out and placed in the wagon for shame!

Today, the Pioneer Day Committee has badges for both men and women. The price for the badge has remained the same for nearly 30 years and is still only $1. Smooth Puss badges can be purchased along the parade route, from Pioneer Day Committee Members, and from the Paso Robles Main Street Office at 835 12th Street “D” on “Norma’s Way” (behind the building).

