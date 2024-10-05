As fall is now here and the weather is beginning to change, it’s important to give your skin extra attention and provide it with needed nutrients through using creams, serums, and oils as well as taking certain vitamins. This is why we are happy to announce that we will be giving 20 percent off all Derma E skin care products this October!

During the cold weather it is common for our skin to become dry and chapped. Derma E has a line of products specifically formulated for hydrating. While washing your face day and night with a cleanser and using a cream is important, it is also beneficial to use a serum, moisturizer, or oil if you don’t already. We offer Derma E’s Vitamin C line which is important to use during the fall months when there is less sun exposure, leading to duller skin. Using Vitamin C can make your skin appear more bright during the overcast months and supports collagen production.

Ask us about our Ultra Hydrating Serum, Vitamin C Concentrated Serum, Vitamin C Glow Oil, and Pure Biome Balancing Serum to learn more about how you can support your skin! Taking Collagen and Vitamin C in the form of a supplement can be beneficial as well. We also offer a probiotic formulated for skin care and a Clear Skin Multivitamin by CodeAge that would be worth checking out. What we eat and the supplements we take have a great effect on our skin.Making sure to eat whole foods and taking an Omega 3 and Vitamin E can also benefit skin health.

This month we will be offering a class with local esthetician Lauri O’Neill to further educate the community on how to better their skin care routines. We will also be hosting a Bath Salt & Scrub Making class, so if you’re interested make sure to sign up for our mailing list and stay tuned for more information on these upcoming classes!

You can sign up for our newsletter and shop on our website at naturalalternativenutrition.com. Make sure to stop by our store to check out our skincare line and receive this monthly discount. We are located downtown at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles.

Our team is wishing you a happy fall,

The Natural Alternative

