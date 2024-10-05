Breezy business gifting

Over the past decade, we’ve learned a lot working with dozens of local businesses on gifts for their teams, clients, or even extended families. We’ve gotten to know many of our customers in a more meaningful way, and it’s really nice to take something big off someone’s to-do list.

(Plus, we get weird satisfaction from fitting Pop Gold Caramel Corn, a Body Bean Loofah Soap, and a candle shaped like a gnome into just the right sized bag.)

So here’s a little General Store Paso Business Gifting 101! We hope it helps you as you consider company (or family) gifts this holiday.

Start early: For reals. This will give you the most options, and we’ll have plenty of time to source goodies and get creative. Many of our small makers get overwhelmed during December, and it helps if we can get our orders in as early as possible for their planning. Gifts don’t always need baskets: A lot of people think of gifting as gift baskets. We can do baskets, no problem. But we also have really strong (and cute!) General Store PR bags that are less wasteful, and more affordable. And if you’re concerned about the bummer impact of plastic wrap, we make whatever vessel you choose, from a tin container to a wooden crate, look tidy and festive, no cello wrap needed. Think of delivering early (or late): Dropping a gift in early November means it doesn’t get lost in a noisy December. Or do January gifts that can be a lovely surprise to start the year! Let us do our homework ahead of time: We can be very efficient when given a budget, theme, and quantities. We love the chance to pull some ideas together for you before you come in. Often, we will take photos of different options and let you decide in the comfort of your office (or pajamas!)

We know you have lots of options, and we are incredibly thankful that you consider our shop for the holidays. Part of what excites us is supporting a truly impressive group of local makers by connecting them easily with our customers. We’re here if you need any help pulling together something special and impactful … we promise to dust it with that little bit of local charm we all love so much.

Class dismissed! Bring on the pumpkins.

— The Team at General Store Paso Robles

