NATIONAL — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an order to extend the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments after the original order expired on Jul. 31.

The new order will expire on Oct. 3 and applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2.

The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates. In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria—like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing—can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes.

The eviction moratorium does not forgive any past due rent owed; it only prolongs the timeline to pay the bulk amount back to the landlords, which was the purpose of the additional funds given through unemployment over the last year and a half.

CDC remains committed and will continue to explore and use all of the tools at our disposal to protect the health and well-being of Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The order can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-eviction-declaration.html.

