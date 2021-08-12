Lead, read, and succeed!

PASO ROBLES — In Spring of this year the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Leadership class created a community book drive project. The original goal of the drive was to raise 1000 books and work in partnership with Oak Park Community Center as a distribution site.

2021-22 ASB President Malia Gaviola states, “We have been working with Betian Webb, Director of Community Services, at Paso Robles Housing Authority at Oak Park with the goal of donating books, so that children would have increased access to books at their reading level.”

PRHS leadership students were happily surprised at the overwhelming support from the community and school site staff support, as their goal was quickly achieved.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“We have now collected over 5,000 books from our generous community. Our plan for distribution has expanded, and the great news is, more and more children and families are going to have access to gently loved books,” Gaviola said.

Jen Bedrosian, PRHS Activities Director, shared, “We are so proud of all the hard work and organization our leadership students did to make this happen! The support from our students and staff is greatly appreciated.”

As originally planned, approximately 1,000 books were donated to Oak Park Community Center and sorted into age levels for distribution. Additionally, any family or child can pick up grade level (infant-teen) book bundles at the following locations and times:

Concerts in the Park at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.

Marie Bauer Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at 1626 Vine Street in Paso Robles

If you are part of a community organization serving the Paso Robles Community, you can also email book drive coordinator Malia Gaviola at info@pasoschools.org to have book bundles distributed at your event or organization.

“Reading has always been a love of many leadership students at PRHS. We want children and families in our community to have books in their homes because we truly believe that reading leads to succeeding. We are grateful for the community support and are excited to distribute books to parents and children in Paso Robles,” Gaviola said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...