Fall Back into Art, Wine & Brew on September 24

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall Back into Art, Wine & Brew on Friday, Sep. 24.

This event showcases downtown businesses and goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community is invited to sip and shop their way through Atascadero’s lively downtown stores while enjoying local wines, beer, cider, and other treats.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the event for $25.

Advanced tickets are available for purchase at atascaderochamber.org. Participants can pick up tickets on the evening of the event in front of historic Atascadero City Hall or in front of Central Coast Distillery.

A ticket will be exchanged for a wristband and commemorative glass so participants can taste goodies from vendors, enjoy art by local artists, and shop downtown businesses.

This is a 21 and over event.

Ticket booths will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. Fall back into Art, Wine & Brew is brought to you by Francesco Pierini Real Estate.

