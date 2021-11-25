Donated funds will be used for some much-needed instrument repairs for Atascadero students

ATASCADERO — Jake Hammer, Director of the Atascadero Middle School (AMS) instrumental music program, along with some of his band students, were presented with a check for $671.70 on Oct. 26.

The donation from Atascadero Community Band is a result of audience donations collected during the community band’s Rock, Paper, Jazz concert held at the Lake Park bandstand on Sept. 26.

The Atascadero Community Band is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization and performs several free concerts throughout the year. Each concert benefits a local charitable cause chosen by the band. The concert on Sept. 26 was the first formal performance for the band since February of 2020, due to COVID-19.

“In the true spirit of ‘community band,’ I am delighted ACB [Atascadero Community Band] was able to perform live and raise $671.70 in donations to help pay for instrument repairs at the Middle School. I look forward to many more ACB/Atascadero Middle School Joint concerts so we can recruit new musicians and keep community band music alive in Atascadero. A big thanks to our generous audience and Mr. Jake Hammer.” said M J Basti, President, ACB 2021-23.

“I’m so grateful to the Atascadero Community Band for raising this money for our program! I am looking forward to getting some much-needed instrument repairs completed so our students can perform at their very best! Thanks Atascadero Community Band!” Jake Hammer, Atascadero Middle School Band Director, said.

The Atascadero Community Band has a number of upcoming performances, including their holiday concert to be held outside on the steps of the Atascadero City Hall, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m., COVID-19 and county health guidelines permitting.

For more information on upcoming concerts and membership and donation opportunities, visit atascaderoband.org.

