PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Paso Robles Police (PRPD) and Paso Robles Emergency Services reported were notified of a deceased body in the Salinas River bed just behind JCPenny.

The body (male) was found by another transient walking in the riverbed that day.

According to reports, officers stated that the deceased person had been burned. It appeared the person had been living in the riverbed area.

PRPD Commander Caleb Davis told the Paso Robles Press on Jan. 26 that investigators worked late into the night to collect all information from the riverbed before Wednesday’s rain.

Today the PRPD is ruling this incident as an accidental death due to the final autopsy report.

The body had been inside the tent when it burned down and had been there less than 24 hours when discovered.

According to Commander Stephen Lampe, PRPD believes they know who the individual is but have not confirmed the identity or contacted next of kin.

If anyone has any further information, contact the PRPD at (805)237-6464.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related