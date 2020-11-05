SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) IDEA Commission (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Action) is a staff-led effort to promote opportunities and to ensure that all voices related to equity, diversity and inclusion within the organization are heard.

The Commission, originally formed in early 2019, comprises PSHH staff and board members who exemplify leadership in the realm of inclusion and are dedicated to racial justice and equity.

“We are committed to moving the needle with meaningful and measurable change,” said CEO and President Ken Trigueiro. “I see many opportunities to enrich our organization and with the help of the IDEA Commission, we are creating safe spaces for candid, and intentional conversations.”

Since its formation, the IDEA Commission has been organizing company-wide meetings, named Thursday’s IDEA, which bring staff together for moderated conversations on topics related to inclusion, diversity, equity, and action, have been creating professional development opportunities, and have been alerting staff to topic-related documentaries, sharing academic papers around research and best practices learned and book club suggestions.

