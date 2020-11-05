TEMPLETON — Templeton High School Theatre Arts presents “Pride and Prejudice,” a romantic comedy by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen. One of Austen’s most popular novels, it tells the story of the spirited Elizabeth Bennet and her reluctant beau, Mr. Darcy.

Directed by Templeton theatre arts instructor Catherine Kingsbury, the play will be streaming online Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 20-21. Tickets are available at ShowTix4U.com/event-details/41277 at $15 per person or $45 per family. Ticket sales are a way to support the Theatre Arts program at THS.

Set in Regency England during the last years of the Napoleonic Wars, “Pride and Prejudice” follows the engaging war of words and wit between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as they dance around one another both literally and metaphorically. In fact, it is at a dance that Elizabeth first meets Mr. Darcy, directly after hearing him exclaim to his friend Mr. Bingley that she is “not handsome enough to tempt me.” Although she laughs to her friend Charlotte about the incident, the war is on.

In writing the stage version of one of literature’s most popular heroines, Hamill has perfectly captured the vivacious Elizabeth in all her outspoken glory. And while “Pride and Prejudice” is often mistakenly seen as merely a romance, it is considered a brilliant satire of social class and manners, a truth which Hamill brings to the fore in a sparkling and effervescent show that is as relevant today as it was in Austen’s time.

The Templeton High School Theatre Program fosters skills and knowledge of theatre arts and nurtures personal growth and creativity in students through educational theatre. The program also entertains and educates its audiences with a wide variety of plays and performances from many eras and genres. THS Theatre Arts actively promotes community involvement in theatre as a life-long endeavor.

Kingsbury’s philosophy as a theatre teacher and director stems from being a high school educator first. It’s important to her that the students learn skills and information that will help them at the next level of their education or career training — whatever that may be. If they want to pursue a career in theatre, then they will be well prepared. If they’re going to pursue a career in anything else, they will also be prepared with good communication skills and work ethics, especially working in a team environment.

Although the students will miss interacting with a live audience, performing for the camera and streaming an event is just another learning opportunity for these resourceful students. For more information, call the THS Drama Boosters at 805-591-4770, or go to their website at templetondrama.org.

