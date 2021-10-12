Road remains closed from Winchester Canyon Rd to hwy 1

SANTA BARBARA — Due to gusty winds in the area overnight, the Alisal fire jumped four lanes of the 101 highway, and is still burning as of Tuesday morning along the Gaviota coast.

The fire has reached up to 6,000 acres with zero percent containment as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. There are still 100-120 structures threatened and fire staff is hopeful for calmer winds today to allow air support to work the fire. There are currently 600 firefighters assigned to the fire to work on controlling it.

Road closures in the area are causing congestion on the 154 as travelers take the alternate route. The 101 remains closed in both directions from Winchester Canyon Rd to Highway 1.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Alternate routes are highway 154 and I-5, both of which will have heavier than normal traffic.

HAZMAT or commercial vehicles over 65 feet are not permitted on SR-154 and should use I-5 only.

Evacuation orders are still in effect. Residents of Santa Barbara County can receive emergency text alerts by texting their zip code to 888777, or by visiting ReadySBC.org

