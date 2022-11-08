Two student-athletes will sign letters of intent on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School Student-Athletes, Tacey Bivin and Olivia Wright will sign NCAA National Letters of Intent at a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Gil Asa Gymnasium at Paso Robles High School. All are welcome to attend.

Tacey Bivin will be signing with Cal Poly State University of San Luis Obispo and joining the women’s soccer team under the direction of head coach Alex Crozier. Tacey has played club soccer during her four years at PRHS and recently joined the Bearcat Women’s soccer team.

Olivia Wright will be signing with St. Mary’s College out of Moraga, California, joining women’s volleyball. Oliva has left a mark on the Bearcat women’s volleyball team after starting on the varsity team for all of her four years at PRHS. Head Coach Rob Browning will undoubtedly be excited to have such an outstanding student and teammate on his team.

