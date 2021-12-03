The street closures is from December 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) would like to remind the community that on Saturday, Dec. 4, the city of Paso Robles will be celebrating the holidays with the 60th Annual Christmas Parade. Several streets will be closed for the parade, including Spring St. from 6th St. to 15th St, the City Park, and portions of Park St. and Pine St.

Street closures begin at 4 p.m. and will last until the parade ends at 8 p.m.

Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event. We look forward to this safe and fun holiday kick-off event!

