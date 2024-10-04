New book by Kirk and Mira Honeycutt explores the lasting impact of Sideways on Santa Barbara’s wine country

NORTH COUNTY — Wine and film have long had a symbiotic relationship, with their rich narratives and sensory experiences providing an intoxicating blend for enthusiasts of both worlds. In Sideways Uncorked, film critic Kirk Honeycutt and wine journalist Mira Advani Honeycutt explore the remarkable intersection of these two passions through the lens of Sideways, Alexander Payne’s 2004 critically acclaimed film. This dynamic work not only chronicles the making of the film but also examines its profound influence on the wine industry, particularly in the Santa Barbara region.

Sideways Uncorked celebrates the iconic pairing of film and wine

At its heart, Sideways tells the story of two middle-aged men, Miles and Jack, as they embark on a weeklong road trip through California’s wine country. While the narrative explores friendship, love, and midlife crises, it’s the film’s backdrop — the Santa Barbara wine country — and its homage to Pinot Noir that has left a lasting cultural impact. The Honeycutts’ book unpacks this journey, revealing how a film based on an unpublished novel by Rex Pickett became a pop-culture sensation and transformed the wine landscape.

The story behind Sideways is as fascinating as the film itself. Rex Pickett, a disillusioned ex-filmmaker, channeled his frustrations and love for wine into a novel that Payne saw cinematic potential in. The result was a film that captured both critical and commercial success, winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and catapulting Santa Barbara’s wine country onto the global stage.

What sets Sideways Uncorked apart is its dual exploration of both the film’s production and the wine industry before and after its release. Before Sideways, Santa Barbara wine country was a hidden gem, appreciated primarily by insiders. However, after the film’s release, it became a mecca for oenophiles and tourists alike, eager to experience the beauty of the vineyards and the complexity of the wines highlighted in the film.

Pinot Noir, in particular, saw a meteoric rise in popularity thanks to the film’s protagonist, Miles, who passionately extolled its virtues. Conversely, the film’s derision of Merlot, encapsulated in the now-iconic line, “I am not drinking any [expletive] Merlot!” caused a significant dip in its sales. Through interviews with winemakers, restaurateurs, and wine enthusiasts, the Honeycutts delve into these fascinating shifts in consumer preferences and the lasting effects on the wine industry.

In addition to rich narrative content, Sideways Uncorked is packed with special features designed to engage both cinephiles and wine aficionados. The book includes a curated list of wine recommendations from various regions, allowing readers to sip along as they explore the story. Behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s production also offer a visual feast for fans, providing glimpses of the movie’s iconic locations and the people who brought it to life.

Kirk Honeycutt’s extensive background in film criticism lends depth to the cinematic analysis of Sideways, while Mira Advani Honeycutt’s decades of experience as a wine journalist provide expert insights into the intricacies of winemaking. Together, they offer a comprehensive look at how one film reshaped both Hollywood and the world of wine. Their combined expertise makes Sideways Uncorked a unique and engaging read, perfectly blending the art of storytelling with the craft of winemaking.

Whether you’re a movie lover, a wine connoisseur, or simply someone who appreciates a well-told story, Sideways Uncorked promises to offer a fascinating and flavorful journey through one of the most iconic films and wine regions of our time.

You can preorder Sideways Uncorked on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or by visiting rowman.com. The book will be released on Nov. 5.

Feature Image: Mira Honeycutt (left) and her husband Kirk blend their passion for wine and film together in their new book Sideways Uncorked. Photo by ZW Images

