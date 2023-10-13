PASO ROBLES — Every Thursday leading up to the Paso Robles Pioneer Day, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles hosts the Old Timers BBQ at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Yesterday, our reporter Christianna Marks met with some of our Old Timers to ask them what their favorite memory of Pioneer Day is. You can find their memories in next week’s issue of Paso Robles Press.

Until then, we look forward to making new memories with you at the 93rd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day this Saturday, October 14. And remember, leave your pocketbooks at home!

We also sent our photographer, Derek Luff, to the barbeque to capture the camaraderie. We hope you enjoy these photos below for some more reminiscing.

