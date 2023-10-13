PASO ROBLES — Every Thursday leading up to the Paso Robles Pioneer Day, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles hosts the Old Timers BBQ at the Paso Robles Event Center. 

Yesterday, our reporter Christianna Marks met with some of our Old Timers to ask them what their favorite memory of Pioneer Day is. You can find their memories in next week’s issue of Paso Robles Press. 

Until then, we look forward to making new memories with you at the 93rd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day this Saturday, October 14. And remember, leave your pocketbooks at home! 

We also sent our photographer, Derek Luff, to the barbeque to capture the camaraderie. We hope you enjoy these photos below for some more reminiscing. 

2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5058
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5061
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5066
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5070
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5072
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5076
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5077
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5079
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5080
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5086
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5091
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5092
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5094
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5097
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5100
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5108
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5112
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5119
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5122
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5123
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5183
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5189
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5192
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5196
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5201
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5203
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5206
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5210
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5216
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5221
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5222
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5225
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5227
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5238
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5245
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5261
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5262
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5265
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5266
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5267
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5285
2023 Rotary Old Timer BBQ Derek Luff5278