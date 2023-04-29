Seventh Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at BarrelHouse Brewing Company

TEMPLETON — The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 7th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at the BarrelHouse Brewing Company, located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles on Saturday, June 24.

Runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners (dogs must be on leash) are welcome. All proceeds will go toward supporting the Templeton Recreation Department.

The family-friendly 5K loop course takes runners through Tin City and the local area, with the finish line ending at the BarrelHouse Brewing Company. Each participant (21 or over) will be provided with a 0.5 oz taster at the start of the race and a nice cold pint at the finish. A non-alcoholic beverage option will also be available for participants. We will also have kid drinks and snacks. Once the race is over, everyone can enjoy some music at the BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater.

The registration table opens at 7 a.m., and the Beer Run starts at 8 a.m. The run is about having a good time and is not an officially timed event this year. However, there will be a clock on hand for those runners wanting to check their time at the finish line.

The cost for pre-registration is as follows:

$55 (now until June 17)

$65 (June 18 — 8 a.m. to day of)

Event T-shirts are guaranteed for participants registering by June 2. Participants registering after June 2 “may” receive a T-shirt.

For more information and to register, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.com.

