We’re entering the last month of Spring, which is the first of our four seasons for 2023. Spring began on March 20 with the Spring Equinox and will end on June 21 with the Summer Solstice. As the sun moves across the Celestial Equator, the length of days and nights change. The Equinox (Spring and Autumnal) represents equal hours of days and nights, and the Solstice (Summer and Winter) depicts longer days and shorter nights.

The Flower Moon, full moon in May, will be strong on the 5th of the month. Native Americans call it the Corn Moon — it’s time to plant!

May brings one of the town’s favorite events. On the 20th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., The Downtown Main Street Association will host the combined Olive and Lavender Festivals in the City Park. There’s free admission to enjoy a cooking demo theme. “Experience the Olive” along with an Olive Oil Tasting Competition, artists, crafters, and Wine Tasting. The Park will be filled with Booths offering everything Lavender, even plants.

May is a month full of celebrations for everyone. May 8 is Mother’s Day, a time to honor mom, grandma and great-grandma for all they do.

May 20 is National Armed Forces Day Conceived by Harry Truman in 1949 to honor our five branches of the military. Mark your calendar, fly the flag and support our military. We do need them and appreciate them for having our back.

Memorial Day weekend is our first active three-day weekend of the year. It reminds us that summer is just around the corner. Friday night, the 27th, we start with The Golden State Classic Car Weekend kick-off at Hanger 1 Estrella Warbird Museum from 5:30 p.m. til 8:30 p.m. This replaces the ever-popular cruise night on Spring Street of days past. There will be live music, dancing, food and tours of the Woodland Auto Display. On Saturday, the City Park will fill with Classic Cars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be trophies, enthusiastic merchant awards, a big raffle, music, food vendors, and the manufacturer’s row. For details and to register, visit info@goldenstateclassics.org.

Memorial Day is celebrated on Monday, May 29. It was established to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we have enjoyed for so many years. Traditionally there have been ceremonies on this day at The Paso Robles District Cemetery at 11 a.m. Contact them for updates.

We’re moving thru 2023 with only seven months left. It is said that time moves slowly but passes quickly.

“The past is behind, learn from it. The future is ahead, prepare for it. The present is here, live it.” — Thomas S. Monson

“Oh, give us pleasure in the flowers today;

And give us not to think so far away

As the uncertain harvest; keep us here

All simply in the springing of the year.

Oh, give us pleasure in the orchard white,

Like nothing else by day, like ghosts by night;

And make us happy in the happy bees,

The swarm dilating round the perfect trees.” — Robert Frost

