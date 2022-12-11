Paso Robles Police Department announces cancellation of event due to safety concerns

PASO ROBLES — Due to concerns for safety, the Paso Robles Police Department announced today that the Paso Robles Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase has been canceled.

The City of Paso Robles made the decision to cancel the event, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, due to the conditions of the roadways and potential falling debris and to ensure the safety of the community.

No announcements have been made for the rescheduling of the event.

