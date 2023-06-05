Event has expanded to three days this year, from July 14-16

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Local farmers are getting ready to again give the public a peek behind the scenes of their operations next month for the SLO County Open Farm Days.

And this year the event has expanded to three days this year, July 14-16, offering attendees more behind-the-scenes peeks at local agriculture. Tourists and townies, community members, and agricultural enthusiasts will travel the SLO County Farm Trail to tour, taste, and learn.

This year two new events are added to the three-day weekend, a Friday Night Farmer’s Marketplace at Paso Robles City Park will kick off the event and Shepherd to Chef, a Saturday night fete at Rêves de Moutons, curated by Chefs Rachel Ponce and Justin Lewis, will celebrate the new Black Market Cheese Company and local fare.

advertisement

Open Farm Days is a self-guided journey of over 20 farms and ranches throughout San Luis Obispo County, many of which are not generally open to the public. Farmers and purveyors will open their gates to host farm tours, workshops, demo’s, tastings and unique agricultural experiences. Guests will blaze their own trail to learn how to milk a goat, observe busy bees in their hives, stroll through fresh flower fields, sip hard ciders and local wines, graze on locally grown groceries, taste exquisite olive oils, hand-craft aromatic and creative take-a-ways to remember the day by, tour the very fields their lunches were harvested from, cuddle with lambs, become educated gardeners, and so much more.

For a limited time, save on general admission tickets for the SLO Co Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the SLO County Farm Trail, and The Great AGventure. Tickets and information for all of the SLO Co Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days events are available at farmstead.com. General admission price for Saturday and Sunday is $55, but for a limited time, (until May 31) you can receive $5 off at check out. Children under 12 are free.

Feature Image: Groves on 41 owner and farmer Karen Tallent is one of many ready to show the public how here business operates during SLO County Open Farm Days. Photo by Stephen Heraldo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...