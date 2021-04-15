ATASCADERO — The El Camino Homeless Organization announced they will be holding its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, Apr. 29, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave. in Atascadero.

New this year, due to COVID-19, the event will be a Drive-Thru pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features delectable soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan bread from local bakeries.

Reprising their role are local celebrities coming to serve attendees in their cars. Each meal includes soup and bread for a family of 4 with desserts too.

Tickets are available for purchase through the ECHO website at echoshelter.org/empty-bowls-2021 for a family meal serving 4 people for $50 or $60 with a souvenir hand-crafted empty bowl.

Everyone is encouraged to support ECHO and its mission of helping those facing homelessness in our community.

ECHO is seeking assistance from the restaurant community and asking for donations of soup for the event. Any restaurant willing to do so can contact event organizer Greer Woodruff at greer@scoutrentalco.com.

ECHO operates three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless.

With ECHO Atascadero’s unique residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program.



While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management, social communication, and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provides ancillary support to run the facilities and meal programs at each location serving over 100 meals each evening to shelter residents and the homeless population.

For more information, visit echoshelter.org.

