On a warm, sunny Memorial Day morning, hundreds arrived at Paso Robles District Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day event. The event had been canceled for the past two years due to the covid health crisis. With a large crowd gathered, the organizers led with the national anthem — Star Spangled Banner — prayers and the Paso Robles Boy Scout Troop 60 led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Vietnam War veteran Rex Thornhill stirred the crowd with a heartfelt recounting of his time in service.

Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home served hotdogs and Paso Robles District Cemetery served beverages and cookies for the attendees.

Vietnam War veteran Rex Thornhill speaks at the Paso Robles Memorial Day event, 2022 • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press

The Estrella Warbirds pilots flyover the Paso Robles District Cemetery Memorial Day event on schedule at 11:50 a.m., May 30, 2022 • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles District Cemetery entrance • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
Paso Robles District Cemetery Avenue of Flags • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
Veterans smile as the Paso Robles Boy Scout Troop 60 walk back from leading the flag salute • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
Active duty Army members sit during the event • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
Rex Thornhill • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
Salvador Cota • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
Tiffany Tedeschi sings "Proud to be an American" • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press
John Toner takes a moment to look at the American flag during the singing of Proud to be an American • Photo by Nicholas Mattson, Paso Robles Press

