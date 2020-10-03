Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation asks the community to stand up in support of free arts education for all area youth

PASO ROBLES – One of the most unique fundraisers in San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF’s) 9th Annual Dining with the Arts Gala returns tonight, Oct. 3, as a virtual event. Auction is already Live!

Guests say the Dining with the Arts Gala is like nothing they have ever attended. It weaves Art, Dance, Music, Theater, and an incredible dining experience together for one spectacular night only. This year’s Virtual Gala promises the same magic, and excitement guests love but in a new format which allows them to participate from the comfort of their homes.

The funds raised are even more crucial in 2020, for the health of PRYAF’s no-cost Visual and Performing Arts Program, benefitting students (5-18 from across SLO County). The Pandemic posed great challenges for PRYAF and for this year’s Gala. With many community fundraisers and grants canceled, the Youth Arts Team got creative. The Virtual Gala came to life and promises surprise performances, Live, Silent, and Cake Auctions, plus stories like only PRYAF can share them.

Although this event will be FREE, there are many ways you can participate from your home or safely gather a small group of friends. Dressing up is optional! The event will be conducted online so that registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to the live broadcast will be sent to all registrants before the event. Please register at https://DWTA.givesmart.com/. The events starts tonight at 6 p.m.

The benefits of the arts are so important to the development of our local youth. Please help keep community-funded youth arts education (Music, Dance, Theater, Art, and Creative Enrichment) alive for all area students. Please join emcee and Board President Leo Castillo and Live Auctioneer, Cody Dawson, for a celebration of all we love about youth arts tonight!

XIAOYI DIGITAL CAMERA

About PRYAF

Founded in 1998, by Artist and Philanthropist, Donna Berg, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of area youth with free, after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. The organization seeks to promote self-reliance, enhance self-esteem and instill a sense of wholeness in local youth by providing a safe, accessible environment where they can experience the arts, thereby promoting cultural understanding and enhancing the community. PRYAF believes the arts are vital to the cognitive growth and development of our youth as they become contributing members of the community and has been providing children ages 5 to 18 with FREE classes in the visual and performing arts for 22 years! Currently, PRYAF offers 50 classes weekly and fills more than 2300 student seats per year in their after-school program. For information regarding making a donation, volunteering, attending events, fundraisers, or classes, please contact PRYAF at (805)238-5825 or visit pryaf.org.

