The following memorandums are direct from the White House regarding the President and First Lady’s diagnosis and treatment from Sean P. Conley, DO, FACEP, Physician to the President.

Memorandums are listed in reverse chronological order.

Memorandum from the President’s Physician Oct. 3, Timeline Clarification

This morning while summarizing the Presidents health, I incorrectly used the term “seventy-two hours” instead of “day three” and “forty-eight hours” instead of “day two” with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal therapy.

The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1, and had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, Oct. 2.

Memorandum from the President’s Physician Oct. 3

This afternoon, in consultation with a specialist from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended the movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further Monitoring. This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with a specialist, we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and resting comfortably.

Memorandum from the President’s Physician Oct. 2

Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure, he received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and daily aspirin.

As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.

First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.

Memorandum from the President’s Physician Oct. 1

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical institutions. Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

*********************

Both Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

We will continue to follow the White House Press Releases to bring updates on the President and First Lady’s health and well-being; check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related