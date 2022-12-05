Children can dine with their favorite teddy bears on Saturday, Dec. 17

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will host the 32nd Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea for the children of Paso Robles. Tickets are on sale for this popular event through my805tix.com (enter “93446” in the search).

Children bring their favorite teddy bears — often in spectacular costumes — to the Teddy Bear Tea, which will be held at the Paso Robles Park Ballroom (1232 Park Street) from 2 to 4 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets include all the fun, tea (juice) and cookies, and a commemorative teacup and saucer.

Tickets may be purchased for $8 per child and $20 per adult from my805tix.com. Parents must purchase a ticket for themselves if they wish to accompany their child.

Special guests attending the Teddy Bear Tea will be the Snow Queen and King, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, the mischievous elves, and Victorian Friends. Each ticket holder will receive a teacup for a souvenir.

For more information, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.

Like this: Like Loading...