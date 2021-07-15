Despite the 113 degree heat, hundreds attended the combined event

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Jul. 10, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association pulled off their first event after the COVID-19 shutdowns, and it was a huge success!

As with many other non-profits gearing up to make up for lost time and fundraising efforts, the organizing committee pulled off a combined event and set the tone for the community moving forward.

“Combining the Paso Robles Olive Festival and the Central Coast Lavender Festival just made sense,” said Norma Moye, Executive Director of Main Street. “We had over 70 vendors sign up for the event!”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Main Street’s focus and priority were on the safety and wellbeing of the community, attendees, sponsors, and volunteers. Therefore, the committee made certain that booths were spaced out and limited when setting up the event.

On the day of the event, Paso Robles hit 113 degrees, and the county was issued a heat warning advisory that was in place starting Friday, Jul. 9 through Monday, Jul. 12.

However, that did not stop the attendees from coming. With hundreds of people coming and going throughout the day, the event proved to be a success.

The day started with Yoga with Mary Uebersax, followed by the Blessing of the Festival by Father Rodolfo Contreras.

To continue the Olive Festival tradition, local artist Hellie Blythe provided an updated version of the Paso Robles Olive & Lavender Festival roller skating mouse, and Laure Carlisle created the annual poster and program cover that combined the two events.

The event’s title sponsor was Pasolivo for the fifth consecutive year.

In a recent statement, Marisa Bloch Gaytan, Level 2 Olive Oil Sommelier and Pasolivo’s Master Blender, said, “Paso Robles locals know how lucky we are to live in the heart of wine country and have the best the Central Coast has to offer right at our fingertips.” Gaytan went on to say, “The Paso Robles Olive Festival celebrates that abundance by highlighting the incredibly delicious olives grown in the region. We are very excited to interact with our local community once again at this wonderful event and share the flavorful, high-quality olive oils that have made Pasolivo a household name among area locals.”

This year’s presenting sponsor was Barton Oil Co.

Other sponsors included Cold Stone Creamery, We Olive, Miller Drilling Company, Pam Alch & Jack Marino, and the Paso Robles Press.

The event committee was made up of long time volunteers, Norma Moye, Jack Marino, Pam Alch, Susanne Anshen, Karli Twisselman, Bill Reed, Karen Tallent, Jennifer Tallent, Eliana de Leon, Anita Brooks, Emilie Platz, JP Pittenger, Jan Hop, Manny Medina,

Rick & Karen Roach, Mary Uebersax, Carolyn Dildine, Dale Gustin, Carole Talen, Shirley Mankins, Hayley Mattson, John Perry, Lou Esposito, Mike Harris, Hellie Blythe, Gina & Milton Hambly, Mark Perry, Pasolivo

Barton Olive Oil Co., We Olive, Father Rodolfo

Miller Drilling Company.

Vendors included Munch N Grub, Freckles the Clown, Yes Cocktail Co., Gardenesque, Tea Garden, Cold Stone Creamery, Edna Valley Lavender, Barton Olive Oil Company, Big Paw Olive Oil Co., Cardoza Pottery, Lavenderlux Paso Robles, Papa Joe’s Spicy Products, Mt. Olive Co. Karen Ng., La Bella Olives & Gourmet Foods, Julietta’s Natural, Tupperware, Templeton Olive Oil Co., Sugar & Spoon, Central Coast African Violet, Scentsy, SLO County Master Gardeners, Forever Lavender, Splash Calligraphy & Designs, Dancing Spirits, Finley Family Nursery, Life Elements, FARMstead ED, Ceramics and Cards by Maggie Maggie, Natures Tech, The Groves on 41, Robyn burgess metal Art, Cheryl Carlsen Designs, Martin Sales, Paisley River Soap Co., @lavender_friends, SIP Seriously Imbibed Products, Moonshadow Grove Rich Mathews, Sheryl McCollough Jewelry, Color My Skull, Cowgirl Dreams’ N Bling, Hambly Farms, Painted Garden Art, We Olive – Olive Oil Ice Cream, We Olive, Molefina Olive Oil, Pasolivo Marisa Bloch, Pasolivo, Cystals & Minerals by Trevor, Jeff Stuebing Jewelry, Alli’s Enchanting Creations, Bob’s Birdhouses, Woodworks by Yorgos, Enchanted Hasna, Blue Dolpin and Resilient Soul.

For more updates, upcoming events, and information, visit the Paso Robles Main Street website at pasoroblesdowntown.org.

