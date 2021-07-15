Judge Van Rooyen indicated the hearing could last until August 20

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Monday, Jul. 12, a hearing in the case of the People vs. Paul and Ruben Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart was called to order at 8:58 a.m. and was live-streamed through Zoom with Honorable Judge Craig Van Rooyen residing.

Paul Flores was present from the county jail with his attorney Robert Sanger.

Ruben Flores was not present. Instead, his attorney Harold Mesick was representing him.

Representing the People is Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle.

Sanger requested two witnesses (names withheld for protection) to be on-call for the preliminary hearing. One witness has already been requested attendance by the DA. The second witness was present to request 36-hour notice for their appearance, which was agreed upon by Judge Van Rooyen and Sanger.

Sanger then requested status for subpoenaed records. Peurvelle requested a brief breakout for the status of records, which was granted.

Judge Van Rooyen read allowed the four subpoenaed records from:

Los Angeles County Harbour UCLA Medical Center

Rolling Hills Animal Hospital in Ranchos Palos Verdes

Kaiser Permanente Harbor City

California Victim Compensation Board (CVCB)

A decision of the defenses objection the to The Peoples updated complaint will be made during a motion hearing this Wednesday.

An in-person hearing is scheduled for Wed. Jul. 14 at 1:30 p.m. This hearing will not be live-streamed and will be the first time all parties will be face to face since the arrest.

Judge Van Rooyen did indicate a one-week break during the preliminary hearing starting the week of Jul. 26.

The preliminary hearing is on schedule to begin on Jul. 20 at 8:30 a.m. and, according to Judge Van Rooyen, could last until Aug. 20.

