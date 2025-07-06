Star Saved from Templeton Feed and Grain Ruins; Here’s How to Help the Jermins

By Camille DeVaul and Hayley Mattson

TEMPLETON — A devastating fire has nearly reduced the historic Templeton Feed and Grain to ashes, marking the end of an era for the nearly 80-year-old local landmark. Paso Robles Press spoke with father and son, Tom Jr. and Rick Jermin, owners of the Templeton Feed and Grain.

The Jermin’s say that while they are financially solid and have prepared for an event like this by saving away a “nest egg,” they were offered to have any fire insurance on the building, just like many others in California.

After just restocking their feed products last Wednesday, July 2, that meant the Jermin’s storage building, that has been completely burned down and demolished, held about $700,000 in product — now it is all completely gone. This does not include the cost of the buildings that have also been destroyed by the fires.

Despite the destruction, Tom and Rick say this is not going to stop them from continuing to do business. The Jermins plan to begin selling feed again — and soon. Starting Monday, the Jermins will be selling feed on the corner of Main and 4th Street. They will continue to order their one-of-a-kind feeds and have them available to their dedicated customers. Those looking to buy feed can meet them at the corner, and their employees will bring your feed bags out to you.

For nearly 80 years, the Templeton Feed and Grain stood at over 100 feet tall. Back in 1946, Tom Jermin Sr. (who passed away in 2004) founded the Templeton Feed and Grain and with the help of locals, they built the grainery. The grainery, made of 2×6 Douglas fir, laid flat, and 50 tons of nails, was attached to a concrete building that was once a drive-thru grocery and a dentist’s office in the corner, and in the 1920s, there was a Model B Ford garage.

This is not the first fire the grainery has seen. Back in 1979, a fire caused by some little kids playing with matches caught the Templeton Feed and Grain on fire, causing it to nearly burn to the ground. But after a year of work, Tom Sr. was able to repair and rebuild the grainery.

Unfortunately, the devastation from the most recent fire is far too severe for repair. With inflated costs for materials, new regulations, and a lack of insurance availability, the family says it is very unlikely they will rebuild.

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 6, firefighters were able to recover the iconic metal star that sits on top of the grainery. During the holidays, the star is lit up as a little beacon on Main Street. Firefighters were also able to save the Templeton Feed and Grain sign sat on the walls of the grainery for decades.

The Jermins know that the community is already trying to mobilize to raise funds for the family. But the family would like everyone to refrain from doing so at this time. They would like the community to be aware that they have not approved any GoFundMe accounts that have been made on their behalf and have asked people not to donate to these accounts.

But we know the people of Templeton have big hearts, and they are itching to help somehow and somewhere. So for now, people can purchase Templeton Feed and Grain hats and shirts at the Templeton Market. All proceeds from these purchases will be given directly back to the Jermin family.

Tom would also like to thank his neighbor, Andy Brown, owner of ABI Engineering Grading Paving Underground, for coming to his aid in debris removal, quickly and with no questions asked.

Photos by Hayley Mattson/PRP

