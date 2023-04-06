Phillip Ralls won the open Bridle class at the show
PASO ROBLES — Last March, the Mid State Cow Horse Association (MSCHA) hosted its first Ronnie Richards Memorial Show at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Richards was a local Paso Robles resident and was one of the founding fathers of the rein cow horse. He brought much to the sport and gave more to help trainers and riders. The Mid State Cow Horse Association (MSCHA) was created with the purpose to provide a fun, affordable, and educational environment for reined cow horse activities and enthusiasts. Where the most seasoned of competitors, along with non-pro riders can school and show their horses in a premier facility located in the heart of the Central Coast.
Paso Robles residents Phillip Ralls, won the open Bridle class at the show. In February, Ralls won the 2023 World’s Greatest Horseman in Texas. Teresa Fisher won the Non-Pro Bridle class.
For more information on the Mid State Cow Horse Association (MSCHA), visit midstatecowhorseassociation.com
Feature Image: Teresa Fisher (on horse) poses after winning the Non Pro Bridle class at the Mid State Cow Horse Association’s first Ronnie Richards Memorial Show at the Paso Robles Event Center. Standing next to her is Karin Richards (in red coat), Ronnie’s wife, and Laurie Richards, (white sweater), his daughter. Contributed Photo