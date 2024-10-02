Funds raised from over 350 attendees will help pay for horses’ care

By Elisa Huot

Guest Contributor

PASO ROBLES — The Redwings Horse Sanctuary held its 4th annual Block Party Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 29, drawing an estimated 360 attendees, including volunteers. The event, which has become the organization’s key fundraiser, raised $40,000 last year, and organizers hope to match or surpass that total this year.

“We’ve got Unfinished Business playing great music, catering by Old SLO BBQ, Paradise Shaved Ice, and the Shoot’nBooth photo booth,” said Sara Ruggerone, equine care manager with Redwings. “We are raising money to fill the barns with hay for the winter, continue our retraining programs, and rescue new horses.”

Founded in 1991 in Carmel, the Redwings Horse Sanctuary currently houses 84 resident equines, including four donkeys and a mule. Most of the animals are seized from neglectful or abusive situations and brought to the facility to recover and return to health. A separate grant-funded program helps thoroughbreds transition out of the racing industry, rehabilitate them, and retrain them for adoption into loving homes.

“Horses that are healthy enough and at an appropriate age can be adopted,” Ruggerone explained. “Horses that don’tmeet adoption criteria have a permanent home for life at the sanctuary.”

Ticket holders enjoyed self-guided tours of the sanctuary and barns.

Don Potts of Templeton, a returning attendee, shared, “There’s a heartfelt connection to horses that need help in their final chapter. Walking the stables and hearing their stories, it’s moving to know there is an organization like this doing such nice work.”

Two equine demonstrations entertained the crowd: a farrier showcasing corrective horseshoeing and a riding demonstration by Marisa Carlson on Jonny Bebueno, a retired racehorse.

Randall and Johanna Degroot, traveled from Avila Beach to support the cause.

“It’s a great charity that helps care for neglected horses,” Randall said.

Ashley McPhail poured small production wines from Timshell Vineyards and Quatro Dias Winery. “We heard they needed wine for over 300 people and we wanted to help,” said McPhail.

“We had 35 volunteers sign up to help with the event this year, including students from Paso Robles High School and Mission College Preparatory High School in SLO, some of whom are members of the Future Farmers of America Organization,” said Ingrid Flowerday, Redwings’ business administrator.

Brianna Bilinski, a student at Mission College Prep, explained, “I’m out here today to support the horses like Little Bit,” the pony she has provided cared for over the last five years.

Linelle Soxman, board member and development officer, started with Redwings in 2017 as a volunteer and then joined the Board of Directors.

“We created a friendly event that welcomes people to the sanctuary and allows them to learn more about our work,” she said, referencing the organization’s first grand opening party and fundraiser. New additions this year included outside vendors Velvet Gypsy Hats and Under the Sun permanent jewelry, donating a portion of their proceeds back to Redwings. All proceeds from the event go towards the care of the horses.

Sponsors for the Block Party included local businesses Wheeler Foundation, Coast Hills Credit Union, ReMax Parkside Real Estate, Templeton Feed and Grain, Miller Drilling Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Eberle Winery, JDusi Wines, Equine and Canine News, KJug 988.1 FM, and Dresser Winery.

For more information on Redwings, the Block Party, or to donate or volunteer, visit redwingshorsesanctuary.org

