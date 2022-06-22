Applications are due by July 1

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that applications are being accepted for National Anthem singers. Each year the California Mid-State Fair offers local singers the opportunity to sing the National Anthem prior to the start of Chumash Grandstand Arena shows.

Interested applicants must completely fill out an online form with contact information, as well as submit a YouTube video/link showing the individual singing the National Anthem A Cappella style.

Applications can be found at MidStateFair.com and must be received by Friday, July 1, by 5 p.m. to be considered. All applicants will be notified via email after the singers have been selected.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

