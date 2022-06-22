Linda Lee McCutcheon passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2022. Born November 30, 1955, in Lynwood, California, Linda moved to Atascadero in 1978 and later to Templeton. Over those years, she worked for Safranek Enterprises, dermatologists Larry Stanton, Carmello Plateroti, Bradley Kurgis, and the Paso Robles School District—retiring after 13 years at Georgia Brown Elementary.

Linda’s passions were her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sabrena, kids: her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and –nephews, and the hundreds of children she knew by name at school and church. Coming in second were gardening, boating, auto racing, The Raiders, holidays with family, home decorating, crafting, and chronicling life through journaling and scrapbooking.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tim McCutcheon, sisters Jamie Barber, Paula Hurt, Jill Fender, and step-sisters Michele Hunter and Teresa Jolley-Henning. Her beloved nieces and nephews are Sabrena Bauske, Brian Barber, Amy Barber, Matthew Barber, Angel Smith, Michelle Fender Devine, Mikayla Figueroa, Justin Fender, Craig Fender, Juliana Combs, and Melody Fadell.

A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Refuge Church, 6955 Portola Rd.

