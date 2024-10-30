Paso Robles gears up for derby-inspired fun, competitions, and festivities from July 16-27, 2025

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced its theme for 2025, featuring the tagline “Off To The Races!” Each year, fair staff select a theme to be used by the community when entering the still exhibits program and as inspiration for decorations throughout the grounds.

“Grab your best derby hats! This year’s theme represents speed, fun and excitement,” California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said. “We are looking forward to seeing the creative arts and crafts our community enters this year. Be on the lookout for fast starts and checkered-flagged finishes in Paso Robles this July.”

Local businesses are encouraged to start entering the Central Coast Wine, Spirits and Olive Oil competitions as early as February. Also, community members can browse the Still Exhibit, Horse Show and Livestock competition handbooks starting in March, leaving plenty of time for those creative juices to flow. Find all of this and more at MidStateFair.com.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27.

