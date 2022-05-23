Classes start June 28 through August 11

PASO ROBLES — Art Park Summer Camp is coming to Paso Robles this summer. Inspired by art classes owner Mindy Dierks took in the 1980s, mixed-media art projects using clay, paint, and even some tie-dye will be the focus of the camp. There will be games, books, and music exploration sprinkled throughout. After their morning getting-to-know-each-other games, students will help to prepare a non-peanut snack that will be provided by the teacher for everyone to enjoy together.

Parents should send their child with a sack lunch and bottle of water with them to camp each day. For the first day of class, they are asked to send their child with a white T-shirt for a tie-dye project on the first day of class.

The Camp’s Story

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“One summer in the mid-1980s, I attended a program called ‘art park’ in Atascadero. It was the most fun I ever had,” said camp owner Mindy Dierks.

“The joy I felt learning all types of art has stuck with me my entire life,” she continued. “The program lasted about eight years and has never resurfaced until I brought it back in November of 2020.”

It was during her time planning the Art Park camp that Dierks encountered a face from the past.

“During the time of developing the program, I was taking a distance learning art class at Cuesta Community College. One of the assignments was to explain how we are going to use the skills learned from this class in our daily lives,” she said. “I wrote my essay explaining Art Park and how my program would benefit from color theory education. I gave a brief description of the program that I went to as a child and how I wanted to bring it back. My teacher responded with thrill and excitement she not only knew about the Art Park program in the ’80s — she was my teacher.

“Coincidence or fate, in collaboration with local organizations and schools, Art Park is back. I hope that my students get the same joy I felt that summer.”

About Art Park

Art Park provides learning opportunities for children to develop their artistic skills and personal growth with different art mediums, music, and storytime. The broad range of art disciplines such as music, drawing, painting, and literature is a gentle and effective way to treat anxiety and stress in children.

At Art Park, campers listen to music and literature while creating art with their hands. Listening to music helps children develop their intellectual, auditory, sensory, speech, and motor skills.

At Art Park, natural creativity is encouraged by offering children artistic control in drawing and painting opportunities in addition to task-orientated activities. That way, the child has complete control of their imagination and creative expression while learning the basic skills to get there.

While the camp incorporates storytime and music, students will learn everything from drawing and painting to ceramics and collage. By joining these classes, children will enhance their creativity and artistic confidence while gaining powerful tools for understanding what goes into creating visual works.

Art retrains your brain to see things from a different perspective, which is an important problem-solving skill. Students come from many different schools to create art and make new friends.

Art Park is now offering year-round art enrichment to children. Invest in your child today by enrolling at prcity.com/268/Recreation-Services or calling (805) 237-3988.

Camp Sessions

Tuesday — Thursday

June 28, 29, 30

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Wednesday — Friday

July 6, 7, 8

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Tuesday — Thursday

July 12, 13, 14

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Tuesday — Thursday

July 19, 20, 21

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Tuesday — Thursday

July 26, 27, 28

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Tuesday-Thursday

August 2, 3, 4

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Tuesday-Thursday

August 9, 10, 11

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$85, Materials included

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...